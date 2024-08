Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) made it their third Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) title in a row as they stayed unbeaten throughout the season.After 22 matches in the 11-team league, BTS amassed 56 points – seven points ahead of second-placed Black Steel Manokwari.In their last game of the season, BTS smashed Kinantan 5-0 as Black Steel thumped Pendekar 6-1.BTS added the PFL 2023/24 crown to the 2021/22 and 2022/23 titles they won previously. #AFF#PSSI

