Buriram United continued their status as the most successful team in Thailand after picking up their third Revo Thai League 1 crown in a row and their tenth since 2008.

After 29 matches and heading into the final match of the season, the northeastern side has amassed 66 points – eight points ahead of second-placed Bangkok United.

On the weekend, Buriram United continued their march with a 2-0 away win over Thai Thani.

Following a first-half deadlock, Buriram went ahead through Guilherme Bissoli in the 58th minute and then Supachai Jaided seven minutes later.

For Bangkok United, their hope of closing the gap with the leaders fell short when they conceded a 3-0 loss to Police Tero at the Boonyachinda Stadium.

Dennis Villaneuva cracked the lead in the 36th minute to be followed by further goals from Juvhel Soumou (54th) and Yashir Pinto (83rd).

The biggest shocking defeat this week was the 6-0 loss Chonburi suffered at the hands of Muangthong United.

Jaroensak Wonggom started the ball rolling with the lead in the 33rd minute to be followed by goals from Kakana Khomyok (37th), Willian Popp (57th penalty, 72nd), Teeraphol Yoryoei (78th) and Lee Jae-sung (82nd).

#AFF

#FAT

#ThaiLeague

#Buriram

Like this: Like Loading...