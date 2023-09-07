The organisers of Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 (LTdL) , the National Sports Council (MSN) today introduced three new partnering sponsors who will add further value to the popularity of Asia’s best tour series Le Tour de Langkawi from 23 to 30 September.

MSN Director General, Dato’ Ahmad Shapawi Ismail announced TikTok Malaysia as an official social media sponsor partner; Dahua Technology as the official supplier of communication equipment and services while PACE is the official clothing and merchandise supplier for the 27th edition of LTdL 2023.

The presence of the three sponsors, he said, will no doubt further popularise the ProSeries status tour.

“MSN has finalised the agreement with these three sponsors and will continue to try to finalise several other sponsorships with the announcements to be made in the near future.

“However what is important, MSN greatly appreciates the presence of the three sponsors today who will enliven this LTdL 2023,” he said in his speech at the sponsors’ announcement ceremony at MSN, today.

Also present at the ceremony were the Content and Operations Manager of Sports TikTok Malaysia Darren Quek; Chief Executive Officer of Mal-Tel Holding Berhad, Simon Yew Chia Wei and Executive Director of PACE, Teoh Chia Chun.

TikTok Malaysia’s sponsorship will help promote LTdL to a wider audience on their social media platforms, including live broadcasts, display LTdL content more creatively and follow current trends to achieve greater viewing statistics.

“So far, a total of 49 LTdL 2023 videos have been broadcasted since last month with more than 1.2 million views,” said Shapawi.

Dahua Technology’s sponsorship includes the provision of high-tech radio communication equipment and body cameras to assist the commissaires, especially for motorcycle commissars in recording important incidents in the race that require video recording as evidence.

Technological aspects are very important in the organization of modern sports and the use of the Push To Talk On Cellular (PTTOC) system for the first time introduced by Dahua Technology in this LTdL 2023 to replace the ‘trunking’ radio system, will ensure that the communication radio system becomes more efficient.

Meanwhile, PACE apparels is the overall supplier of official clothing and souvenir items (Official Merchandise) to LTdL officials, in addition to selling souvenirs to the public.

“MSN is also appreciative to PACE because they have agreed to supply the Tour leaders’ jerseys that are made from high-quality materials, which we will be able to witness during the prize-giving ceremonies.

“The important thing is that the collaboration between MSN and PACE will allow this local brand to gain wider exposure because this LTdL will be broadcast live through international channels,” Shapawi added.

He said, the warmth of LTdL 2023 – themed ‘Beat The Heat’ – could be felt even more when the organisers received requests from five teams to arrive earlier to adapt to the weather and formulate their race strategy.

LTdL 2023 organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through MSN in collaboration with the National Cycling Federation of Malaysia (PKBM) involves a total distance of 1,277.1km, starting on September 23 in Kerteh, Terengganu, passing through 11 of the 12 states in the Peninsula and ending in Menara Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) on September 30.

A total of 22 teams, involving two WorldTeam outfits, eight ProTeam, 11 Continental teams and the Malaysian national team will compete.

CONFIRMED TEAMS FOR LTDL 2023:

No. TEAM CATEGORY COUNTRY REGISTERED 1. ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM UCI WORLD TEAM KAZAKHSTAN 2. EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST UCI WORLD TEAM USA 3. CAJA RURAL-SEGUROS RGA UCI PROTEAM SPAIN 4. EQUIPO KERN PHARMA UCI PROTEAM SPAIN 5. EUSKALTEL – EUSKADI UCIPROTEAM SPAIN 6. GREEN PROJECT – BARDIANI CSF – FAIZANE UCI PROTEAM ITALY 7. TEAM CORRATEC – SELLE ITALIA UCI PROTEAM ITALY 8. HUMAN POWERED HEALTH UCI PROTEAM USA 9. TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM UCI PROTEAM SWITZERLAND 10. BOLTON EQUITIES BLACK SPOKE PRO CYCLING UCI PROTEAM NEW ZEALAND 11, TERENGGANU POLYGON CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL MALAYSIA 12. 7ELEVEN CLIQQ – AIR21 BY ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES UCI CONTINENTAL PHILIPPINES 13. NUSANTARA CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL INDONESIA 14. HENGXIANG CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 15. LI NING STAR UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 16. GIANT CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 17. ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL AUSTRALIA 18. KSPO PROFESSIONAL UCI CONTINENTAL SOUTH KOREA 19. JCL TEAM UKYO UCI CONTINENTAL JEPUN 20. ROOJAI ONLINE INSURANCE UCI CONTINENTAL THAILAND 21. THAILAND CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM CONTINENTAL THAILAND 22. MALAYSIA NATIONAL TEAM CONTINENTAL MALAYSIA

