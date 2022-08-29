The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that trading platform Tiger Brokers will be an Official Sponsor of the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

Brokered by SPORTFI V E, AFF’s exclusive commercial rights partner, the agreement will be Tiger Brokers first-ever partnership with South East Asia’s flagship international football competition and will see the firm become the tournament’s official online trading platform for stocks, options, funds and futures.

Established in 2014, Tiger Brokers has grown rapidly over the years to become one of the largest global online trading platforms and currently has over 1.9 million customers worldwide, with an annual trading volume of more than US$404.3 billion, as of December 2021.

As an Official Sponsor of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, Tiger Brokers will enjoy unparalleled levels of brand exposure in South East Asia through a multitude of tournament channels and touchpoints. The brand will be featured prominently on pitch-side advertising boards, in-stadia TV commercials, digital and social media, and official tournament collaterals. In addition, Tiger Brokers will also deliver fan engagement and promotional activities with authentic branded content to connect with football fans.

“We could not be more excited to be an Official Sponsor of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, a spectacular footballing event and a showcase of passion and unity like no other in South East Asia,” shared Eng Thiam Choon, Chief Executive Officer, Tiger Brokers (Singapore).

“At Tiger Brokers, we are passionate about leading innovation and embracing the use of advanced technology to better connect with consumers and deliver enhanced services. These are values that are closely aligned with AFF and I believe our partnership can bring about innovative ways to enrich the fans’ experiences at this year’s tournament.”

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are delighted to welcome a trusted, forward looking brand to our growing family of partners for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. This partnership goes beyond brand association as Tiger Brokers will bring its expertise in innovation, digital and technology to create new experiences for fans during this year’s tournament, which will also enable Tiger Brokers to reach out to more consumers in their key markets. We believe this will be a wonderful partnership to help us strengthen our relationship with fans and grow our beautiful game in the region.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, said, “As we enter the 14th edition of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, we constantly strive to identify new avenues and embrace technology in order to continue evolving the tournament. This collaboration between AFF and Tiger Brokers paves the way for us to create high quality engaging content for fans, and we look forward to working with Tiger Brokers.”

Hailed as the biggest and most prestigious football competition in the region, the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place this December and will see the 10 qualified national teams of South East Asia contesting to become the “Kings of ASEAN football.”

