Timor-Leste booked their place in the Group Stage of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Tuesday as a 3-1 second leg win over Brunei Darussalam in Kuala Lumpur completed a 6-1 aggregate victory that takes Ze Pedro’s side into the main competition in July and August when the tournament celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The win means Timor-Leste will kick off their challenge for the coveted title of ASEAN Champions against title holders Vietnam on July 24 before going on to face four-times winner Singapore, Indonesia and Cambodia in Group A.

Timor-Leste went into the second leg with a 3-0 lead from the first encounter last week but saw their advantage reduced in the 43rd minute when Azwan Ali Rahman struck for Brunei, only for goals from Zion Cruz, Claudio Osorio and Oatnasio da Silva to seal their side’s progress.

“The boys, we deserved it,” said Osorio. “They all worked hard. Not just the boys, the staff and all involved in the federation. They did a huge job in this qualification for the next round.”

Timor-Leste had threatened through LuÍs Figo and Cruz in the early exchanges of the first half but it was Brunei who claimed the much-needed opener through Azwan’s pinpoint finish from distance.

Nur Asyraffahmi received the ball with his back to the Timor-Leste goal before laying off possession to Azwan and his right foot strike from 20 yards out arrowed past goalkeeper Dylan Niksi.

Haimie Nyaring kept Brunei’s lead intact four minutes into the second half when he tipped João Rangel’s attempt from distance over the bar but by the 56th minute Timor-Leste had restored their three-goal aggregate lead.

Osorio rolled the ball wide to Liam Farrugia and he had the time and space to deliver an inch-perfect cross onto the head of Cruz as he rose inside the six-yard box to steer his header past Haimie.

Osorio was denied a second by a fine stop from Haimie, who dived to his right to palm the midfielder’s strike from 20 yards out wide for a corner.

But Timor-Leste’s third did arrive with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Oatnasio swept home a right-foot finish on the run after Zenivio Gostavo’s probing cross from the right touchline and confirm his side’s progress to the Group Stage.

The winner of the Man of the Match award is Claudio Osorio (#8) of Timor-Leste.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football is the 16th edition of the regional championship. The Group Stage will be played on a home-or-away basis from July 24 with the home-and-away semi-finals beginning on August 15 and the final being held on August 22 and 26. Seven-times champions Thailand are in Group B alongside Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Philippines.

Stay up to date on the Hyundai Cup™ 2026 and other ASEAN United FC events at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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