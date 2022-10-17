With the PK Carsport class victory at the Dubai 24 Hours in January and the overall victory at the Zolder 24 Hours in August, the 470 kW (640 hp) sports car has also shown its qualities in endurance races.

PK Carsport had already won the Belcar Endurance Championship in the Audi R8 LMS GT2 in its Belgian homeland a week ago. On the same day, CJ Moses won the GT2 classification in GT America. This means that the Audi R8 LMS GT2 has not only dominated all the championships in which it has competed during the 2022 season.

The success in the GT2 European Series marks the end of a unique season for the Audi R8 LMS GT2. After the fifth of six rounds, Henry Hassid from Team LP Racing had already been determined as the winner of the European Am classification. Father Henry climbed the podium for the first time at the last race in third place together with his son Maxime Hassid.

In the second race, Nicolas Saelens/Stienes Longin stayed out of the contacts and accidents in the final phase, to which, among others, title rival KTM fell victim. Thus, the two Belgians also managed to win the Pro-Am title with their sixth victory of the season. Audi thus remains unbeaten in the European series, which has been running since 2021.

As a result, Stienes came back on track four tenths of a second behind father Bert Longin, who had taken over the sister car from Guelinckx. When Stienes Longin had passed his father, he managed to take his fifth win of the season by 4.2 seconds after 50 minutes of racing, ahead of a Brabham and a KTM.

Hassid’s lead was only briefly maintained as Peter Guelinckx stormed from the third row of the grid to the front in another PK Carsport Audi, but then spun. Saelens also had to serve a five-second penalty for a false start during the pit stop when he handed over to team-mate Stienes Longin.

Sixth victory of the season and title win: PK Carsport prevailed in a turbulent GT2 European Series finale to celebrate the second title with the Audi R8 LMS GT2 in just one week. Nicolas Saelens briefly led the first race in Le Castellet for the Belgian team at the start before Henry Hassid took the lead in LP Racing’s Audi.

The third weekend in October was extremely successful for Audi customer teams all over the world. Drivers won championships and class rankings around the world with the four Audi RS 3 LMS, R8 LMS GT4, GT2 and GT3 models.