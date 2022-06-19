It is too close to call in the quarterfinals of the Cuckoo Malaysia Futsal Cup 2022 with all teams still in contention at the end of the first leg yesterday.

League champions Selangor MAC were fully stretched before they were able to beat Shah Alam City FC 2-1 – needing a late 33rd-minute winner from Ekmal Shahrin to seal their victory.

Following a first-half deadlock, Matheus Silva Vasconcelos gave Selangor the lead in the 29th minute before Shah Alam City replied through Saiful Aula Ahmad just three minutes later.

In the meantime, league runners-up Pahang Rangers were also made to work hard before they were able to overcome neighbours Terengganu FC 3-2.

It was Terengganu, who struck home the lead after just two minutes through Fitrah Mohamad as Ridzwan Bakri then slotted home the equaliser for Pahang Rangers just a minute before the end of the first half.

Pahang Rangers then put themselves 3-2 in front through Akmarulnizam Idris (25th minute) and Saiful Nizam (29th) as Terengganu’s late reply in the 35th minute off Fitrah failed to salvage the one point.

The second leg, quarterfinals will be held on 25 June 2022.

CUCKOO MALAYSIA FUTSAL CUP 2022

QUARTERFINALS, FIRST LEG

RESULTS

Selangor MAC 2-1 Shah Alam City

Negeri Sembilan 3-1 Selangor TOT United

Pulau Pinang 3-4 PDRM FC

Pahang Rangers 3-2 Terengganu

