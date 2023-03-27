The race for the final two spots will go right down to the final game of the Liberty A-League regular season – after a dramatic conclusion to Round 19 – thanks to Melbourne Victory’s 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory’s stunning 4-3 comeback victory over Melbourne City.

And frankly, it was a finish straight from a Hollywood director’s notebook – particularly, given what happened at Macedonia Park in the late kick-off – that saw six goals in the space of 20 minutes.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/live-blog-liberty-a-league-analysis-reaction-scores-march-26/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

