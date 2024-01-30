The Professional Golf Malaysia (PGM) today presented the 2024 Toyota Tour golf season, promising an unparalleled experience that combines precision and skill of professional golf.

A three-way synergy between Naming Partner UMW Toyota Motor, Rights Holder the PGM and Delivery Agency MST Golf Group, the 2024 Toyota Tour embodies an all-inclusive calendar that not only showcases the best professional golfers in the country, but highlights Toyota’s commitment to precision, reliability and pushing the boundaries both on the course and on the road.

The highlights of the calendar unveiling which took place at the MST Golf Arena, The Gardens Mall here, included new venues Penang Golf Resort, Royal Pahang Golf Club, Sibu Golf Club, Tiara Melaka Golf & Country Club and Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, and other participating golf courses in West and East Malaysia which will host the season-ending Toyota Tour Championship, co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour.

PGM General Manager Nik Mustapha in thanking UMW Toyota Motor for what was achieved in the inaugural 2023 season, said he was looking forward to an even better 2024. “We the PGM through the partnership of UMW Toyota Motor and MST Golf will endeavour to make 2024 a more exciting Tour for the players.”

The Toyota Tour will be leveraging technology from real-time scoreboards to interactive player profiles to bring fans closer to the action than ever before. This year, the Toyota Tour will feature community outreach programmes and initiatives that promote inclusivity, making golf accessible to enthusiasts of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels.

Said Toyota President Datuk Ravindran K.: As a premium mobility company that strives to push the limits of excellence, we are excited to continue our support for professional golf. We look forward to showcase the best golfing talent in the region in 2024.”

Datuk Ravindran also revealed that the Toyota Tour Elite Junior Development Programme will continue from 2023 where six boys and six girls after a nation-wide search, will undergo a holistic training programme conducted by MST Golf Academy that includes competing against the professionals on the Toyota Tour.

MST Golf Group CEO Ng Yap in his speech, said that thanks to the partnership with UMW Toyota and PGM, they were extremely pleased to have delivered a commercially viable and sustainable professional golf tour in Malaysia, and for the sport of professional golf to continue to be a valued and trusted brand communication and consumer engagement platform for companies like Toyota and to become a cause for social good.

“We are extremely pleased that Toyota Tour is here to inspire the next generation of Malaysian athletes through a narrowing of the disconnect between the amateur and professional games to unearth a future Malaysian Champion,” said Mr Ng.

He added that as part of Toyota Tour’s commitment to develop golf grassroot programmes, there will be a new batch of promising boys and girls to be selected and enrolled in the Toyota Tour Elite Junior Development Programme.

In addition, special junior clinics will be organised at tournament venues conducted by the Toyota Tour players for juniors of the host clubs as well as neighbouring clubs.

Mr Ng revealed the Toyota Tour eGolf Championship will kickstart this year as an innovative engagement activity with amateur golfers aiming to close the gap between professional and amateur golf.

This exciting new initiative will see indoor golf tournaments held at four MST Golf Arena locations across Klang Valley, Penang and Johor for amateur golfers to compete for monthly medal prizes, opportunities to play in Toyota Tour Pro-Am events, and even a chance to compete against professionals in Toyota Tour 2024.

Today’s event also unveiled the 2023 Toyota Tour Order of Merit winner Ervin Chang and Ladies’ winner Aretha Pan. Chang gained an Asian Tour card after finishing 10th on the Asian Development Tour last Season. Two other Malaysian professionals Shariffuddin Ariffin and Ben Leong also kept their Asian Tour cards for 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...