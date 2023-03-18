Audi Sport customer racing will be taking part in the 2023 Nürburgring 24 Hours with the experience of three Audi Sport Teams – Car Collection, Land and Scherer PHX – to fight for its seventh overall victory.

Twelve Audi Sport drivers will be supporting the Audi Sport Teams, as well as the additional private GT3 entries from customers that are strengthening the line-up. The 51st edition of the race will take place from May 18–21, 2023.

“With our experienced partners at our side, we are in a strong position for the race again this year,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“After taking our sixth overall victory last year, we are striving to add another chapter to our success story at the Green Hell and continue to prove the capabilities of the Audi R8 LMS.”

Audi is the most successful manufacturer in the GT3 era of the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The GT3 sports car from the brand with the four rings won the endurance race in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022.