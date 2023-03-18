Audi Sport Teams Car Collection, Land Motorsport and Scherer Sport PHX entered
Twelve Audi Sport drivers divided into Audi Sport and customer cars
Seventh overall victory in sight
|
Audi Sport customer racing will be taking part in the 2023 Nürburgring 24 Hours with the experience of three Audi Sport Teams – Car Collection, Land and Scherer PHX – to fight for its seventh overall victory.
Twelve Audi Sport drivers will be supporting the Audi Sport Teams, as well as the additional private GT3 entries from customers that are strengthening the line-up. The 51st edition of the race will take place from May 18–21, 2023.
“With our experienced partners at our side, we are in a strong position for the race again this year,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.
“After taking our sixth overall victory last year, we are striving to add another chapter to our success story at the Green Hell and continue to prove the capabilities of the Audi R8 LMS.”
Audi is the most successful manufacturer in the GT3 era of the Nürburgring 24 Hours. The GT3 sports car from the brand with the four rings won the endurance race in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
|
The Scherer Sport PHX team, which consists of Phoenix Racing joining forces with partner Scherer, will be competing at the endurance race in the Eifel as Audi Sport Team Scherer PHX.
Four stars will be driving for the team in an Audi R8 LMS. Belgian Frédéric Vervisch, who won the race with Audi Sport Team Phoenix in 2019 and 2022, joins fellow Audi Sport drivers Italian Mattia Drudi and Swiss Ricardo Feller.
Dennis Lind completes the line-up of four drivers. The young Dane has previous GT3 experience with Audi from 2021, including driving an R8 LMS from Audi Sport at the Spa 24 Hours that year.
A quartet of youngsters from the Audi Sport driver line-up are teaming up to compete with Audi Sport Team Car Collection. Germans Luca Engstler and Dennis Marschall, together with Belgian touring car ace Gilles Magnus, will be joined by Austrian Max Hofer, who is new to the Audi Sport driver line-up this year.
Peter Schmidt’s Car Collection Motorsport squad has been an Audi Sport Team at the Nürburgring since 2019 and has twice finished within the overall top three for Audi.
Winner of the race with Audi in 2017, Audi Sport Team Land of Wolfgang and Christian Land, competes at the Nürburgring with the four rings with a strong trio of Audi Sport drivers this year, including two former two-time winners.
Germans Christopher Haase (winner in 2012 and 2014) and Christopher Mies (2015 and 2017) will be driving together with Swiss Patric Niederhauser. In addition, Audi Sport drivers Frank Stippler and Markus Winkelhock will be strategically placed to support customer R8 LMS entries at the Nürburgring.
The drivers and teams at the Nürburgring
Audi Sport Team Car Collection
Audi Sport Team Land
Audi Sport Team Scherer PHX