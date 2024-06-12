The Indonesia women’s national team made it two wins from two friendlies played against Bahrain as they continued their development under head coach Satoru Mochizuki.

Last night, the team blanked the Bahrain women’s national team 3-0 at the Al Ahli Stadium in Bahrain – following up from their 3-2 victory over the same side a few days earlier.

In the first friendly, Indonesia won through Safira Ika in the fourth minute, Reva Octavianti (26th) and Claudia Scheunemann (43rd) before Bahrain replied with two goals (63rd and 79th minute) in the second half.

And in the second friendly last night at the same venue, Indonesia scored off Scheunemann in the 57th minute, Zahra Muzdalifah (70th) and Citra Ramadani (90th+2).

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...