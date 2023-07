Two goals in the second half gave Myanmar a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Philippines in Group C of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 here at the Athletic Field.

The Philippines had grabbed the 40th minute opener through Maegan Alforque before Myanmar replied off Zine Moe Pyae in the 58th minute and Yin Loon Eain in the 75th minute.

In the meantime, Malaysia beat Singapore 1-0 in Group B with the only goal of the game coming off S. Thivashini in the 65th minute.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...