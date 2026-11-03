The youngest-ever World Rally Champion returns to GAZOO Racing TOYOTA for 2027 to take on a new era of WRC.

Two-time FIA World Rally Champion Kalle Rovanperä will return to WRC with GAZOO Racing TOYOTA in 2027, putting one of rally’s biggest talents back into the championship as the sport enters a new era.

Still only 26, Rovanperä returns with a record-breaking WRC career already to his name: becoming the youngest-ever WRC winner at Rally Estonia in 2021, aged 20, before making history again in 2022 as the youngest-ever World Rally Champion. A second world title followed in 2023.

Rovanperä stepped away from WRC competition in 2025 and went on to explore other forms of motorsport, including single-seater racing in the 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Trophy. Now, his focus returns to rally as he prepares for a new challenge with GAZOO Racing TOYOTA.

Kalle said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to compete in rallies with GAZOO Racing TOYOTA again next year. This team has always felt like family to me, and in a way I never really felt that I had left. I’m enjoying having the chance to do some different things, but rallying has been a huge part of my life and I naturally started to miss the driving after a while”.

Rovanperä will reunite with co-driver Jonne Halttunen for GAZOO Racing TOYOTA, alongside 2019 World Rally Champion Ott Tänak, who returns to Toyota after seven years, and co-driver Martin Järveoja, as well as Red Bull athlete Takamoto Katsuta and co-driver Aaron Johnston.

Reigning WRC champion Elfyn Evans will line up for TOYOTA RACING alongside Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari.

Rovanperä’s comeback also marks a new era for TOYOTA in WRC, with two equal teams fighting for the championship: TOYOTA RACING and GAZOO Racing TOYOTA. The new structure brings together some of the championship’s leading drivers, creating more competition between the two teams and giving fans more drivers, cars and personalities to get behind.

Rovanperä added: “The main priority this year became my health once I was fit to drive again, the team offered me the opportunity to test the development car and from there we started making plans for next season. It’s an interesting time to come back, and while the new cars will be very different from what we had before, that makes it an exciting new challenge for me. The main thing will be to enjoy the driving and the competition, learn about the car, and see what we can do together.”

TGR-WRT enters 2027 following a record-equalling sixth consecutive manufacturers’ title in 2026. At 26, Rovanperä already has two World Championships and a record-breaking WRC career to his name.

Now, one of rally’s biggest talents is back in the championship, ready to take on a new generation of cars and see what he and GAZOO Racing TOYOTA can achieve together.

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