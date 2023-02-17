The Philippine Football Federation and Philippines Football League announced that defending league and cup champions United City FC has requested to withdraw from the current PFL Season 2022/23 ahead of the league resumption this weekend.

In its communication to PFF, United City cited financial reasons behind their withdrawal from the PFL.

“We understand the situation affecting United City FC that forced them to withdraw from the league,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “We hope that the club and its management are able to bounce back from this predicament.”

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/2023/02/16/pff-and-pfl-statement-on-the-status-of-united-city-fc/

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

Like this: Like Loading...