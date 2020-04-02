European soccer’s governing body UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches ”until further notice” in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world.

UEFA has also postponed playoff matches for Euro 2020. Euro 2020 has since been moved to 2021 as the sporting world reels from the virus which has infected nearly 1 million people with close to 50,000 deaths.

All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the play-off matches for UEFA Euro 2020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women’s Euro 2021.

Among other decisions taken by UEFA is the cancellation of the UEFA European Women’s Under-19 championships final scheduled for July 2020.

However, the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 championships scheduled for May 2020 is postponed until further notice as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

The UEFA Under-19 championships finals tournament scheduled for July 2020 is postponed until further notice as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.RIZAL ABDULLAH