Singapore Women’s National Team Head Coach Mihoko Ishida has called up 28 players for the Lionesses’ international ‘A’ friendlies against Bangladesh, with Umairah Hamdan named as captain.

The first match will be played behind closed doors on 1 December, followed by a second at Jalan Besar Stadium on 5 December at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the 5 December match are priced at $15 for adults and $7.50 for concession (students aged 16 and below and senior citizens aged 60 and above, with a valid concession card), and are available exclusively online at fas.org.sg/tickets, with no box office or onsite ticket sales on matchday.

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