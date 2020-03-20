Persiba Female have won the Women Pro Futsal league (WPFL) 2020 with a clean record.

After 12 matches in the seven-team league, Persiba have picked up 34 points from 11 wins and one draw.

And what made the victory all the more impressive is the fact that Persiba were playing in their very first season in the WPFL and where they had also combined with Female FC following the latter’s promotion into the top flight.

With several national players like Maulina Novryliani, Rani Mulyasari, Suciana Yuliani, Ferbina Kusumaningrum, Dhia Putri Hapsari, and Dinar Kartika Sari on their side, then it came as no surprise that Persiba would dominate.