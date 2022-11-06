Even by his own admission, Timor Leste head coach R. Gopalkrishnan admitted that it will be an uphill task for his team to overturn the deficit against Brunei DS in the second leg of the Qualification Rounds of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in two days.

Timor Leste were hit 6-2 in the first leg qualifiers of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 yesterday at the Track and Field Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

“I will have to admit that it will be an uphill task for us in the second leg,” said Gopalkrishnan.

“But I also believe that in football, anything can happen and for the next match, we have to come up with something special to turn the game around.

“I thought that we were within a chance when the score was 3-2 but then we made several mistakes and that really cost us in the end. We will have to do better in the return tie.”

Even without a bevy of stars Timor Leste still managed to give a good account of themselves with two precious away goals.

And while having to come back from a four-goal deficit may be a mountain to climb, still there’s another 90 minutes to play for and with the right approach, discipline, and a little bit of luck, anything is possible.

“We will learn from this game and do better in the next,” quipped Gopalkrishnan.

AFF MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CUP 2022

QUALIFICATION ROUNDS, Second Leg

FIXTURE

8 November 2022

1430hrs: Timor Leste (2) vs Brunei DS (6)

