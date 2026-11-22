The Vietnam women’s Futsal team picked up valuable lessons despite the double defeat at the hands of Russia in the two friendlies played over the past week.

In the first friendly played a few days earlier, the Vietnam women’s Futsal team conceded a 4-1 loss, while in the second game, they fell to a 5-2 defeat.

At the Thai Son Nam Gymnasium, Russia started the ball rolling with the opening goal in the fourth minute through Durandina Anastasiia, as Grishechkina Tatiana then fired in a brace (12th and 13th minute) for them to take a 3-0 advantage at the break.

Vietnam’s use of the power play allowed Russia to push forward further in the 23rd minute through Khlebosolova Valerii, and an own goal from Grishechkina Tatiana four minutes later put the score at 4-1.

Leven Kristina then restored Russia’s four-goal advantage at the half-hour mark, before Phuong Anh grabbed Vietnam’s second goal a minute later, making it 5-2.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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