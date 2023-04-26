Sheldon Van Der Linde and Jaguar TCS Racing top session one time at the ABB FIA Formula E rookie test with a 1.05.814

Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Champion, Simon Evans, completed his first rookie test in his brother, Mitch Evans’, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

The rookie test took place at the Tempelhof Circuit in Berlin on Monday 24 April after a double-header race weekend that saw Jaguar TCS Racing make history and take their first 1-2 finish in Formula E

“That’s a wrap of the Rookie test here in Berlin, a really fantastic day for me. I haven’t driven a single seater for 14 years, so it was a great learning experience being in a car like this again. We tried lots of different setups with the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and we got lots of valuable data for the team, so I really hope they can use that moving forward and carry on this great momentum they’ve got going at the moment. A big thanks to Jaguar TCS Racing for inviting me along, I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I can’t wait to see how they go for the rest of the year.” – SIMON EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING ROOKIE TEST DRIVER

“My first day with the Jaguar TCS Racing team has been a very exciting one. Topping the session times this morning was definitely the highlight of the day. I’ve really enjoyed the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, they’ve given me a quick car and I’ve been getting to grips with it session by session. The engineers really guided me through every run which was very helpful throughout the day so thanks to them for taking me on board. Unfortunately, we had an issue in the afternoon session which cut the running slightly short. I would have liked to have done a few more laps in the afternoon but that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m still very happy with the day and a big thanks to the team for having me here.” – SHELDON VAN DER LINDE, JAGUAR TCS RACING ROOKIE TEST DRIVER

