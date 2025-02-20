The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed the venues for the AFC Champions League Elite™ Finals 2024/25.The event will see Asia’s top eight clubs battle for supremacy in a centralised format in single-leg ties from April 25 to May 3, 2025.Following the decision to appoint the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the Host Association for the AFC Champions League Elite™ Finals for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons in December 2023, the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah have been selected to host the decisive battles of the most sought-after club prize in Asian football. For more, please click https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_elite.html/news/venues-for-afc-champions-league-elite%E2%84%A2-finals-confirmed #AFF

