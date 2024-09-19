The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have extended their cooperation with the Japan Football Association (JFA) after first signing the partnership back in 2014.The signing ceremony was held at the JFA House in Tokyo.VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan thanked the JFA for their invaluable cooperation and support for Vietnamese football over the past 10 years.Other than hosting the various Vietnamese national teams to train and compete, there are also activities to exchange experiences in football development.The JFA had also provided highly qualified Japanese experts and coaches to Vietnam to work and contribute to Vietnamese football.The new phase of cooperation between the two federations has set specific goals and clear development strategies, including the development of women’s football and youth football; promoting collaboration and exchange between Vietnamese futsal and Japanese futsal among others. #AFF#VFF

