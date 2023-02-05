The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have parted ways with Technical Director Yusuke Adachi after being in service for more than two years.

The separation between the two parties concerned was based on mutual agreement with Adachi citing family matters as the reason for his departure.

Adachi has made positive contributions to the training of coaches (from C to Pro) in Vietnam whereby he received the consent of the AFC to independently organize these courses.

In addition, Adachi has also contributed to bringing Vietnamese football closer to world standards, while actively updating world-class coaching methods and techniques.

Taking this opportunity, Adachi would like to express his deep gratitude to the leaders of the VFF, especially President Tran Quoc Tuan, members of the Vietnamese football family, and the coaches for their hard work and dedication.

