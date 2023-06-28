|
Travelling form the USA to compete in the event, Youth Match Racing World Champion Jeffrey Petersen and his Golden State Match Racing Team finished in a worthy fourth place after posting a 6-4 score in the Round Robin qualifying round, which advanced the team to the Semi-finals against Italy’s Rocco Attili.
A lack of breeze caused the semi-final match between Petersen and Attili to be shortened advancing Attili, the only Italian competing in the event, to the finals against veteran match racer Monnin. Jeffrey Petersen and Vladimir Lipavsky raced a challenging petite-final with Lipavsky taking the match win 2-1 and securing 3rd place for the event.
Finishing in fifth place was French sailor Damian Michelier, winner of the 2022 OM International Ledro Match Race, followed by Robbie McCutcheon (NZL), Timothee Rossi (FRA), Mati Sepp (EST), Ruairi Finnegan (IRL), Martin Allix (FRA) and Ted Blowers (GBR).
Wrapping up the event on behalf of the organisation, President of the Lago di Ledro Sailing Association Giorgio Goggi added:
“We have been organising the OM International Ledro Match Race for twelve years now and we are proud to see it firmly included in the World Match Racing Tour calendar. It is a world-class circuit and we are very pleased to have hosted an international audience of sailing and match race enthusiasts here in Ledro”