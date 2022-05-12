Football Australia have announced that Barcelona 1992 Olympian, Tony Vidmar, will lead Australia’s U23 men’s national football team, the Olyroos, in its bid to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Vidmar, who is a current member of Graham Arnold’s coaching staff with the Socceroos, will take charge of the Australia U23 program following the conclusion of Australia’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ campaign this year, with Trevor Morgan – who has been extensively involved with the group over the past 12 months – set to guide the side at the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

Vidmar, who played 76 ‘A’ internationals for Australia between 1991 and 2006 and served as an Assistant Coach for the Olyroos at last year’s delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, said he’s thrilled to have been appointed to the post – one which will see him play a pivotal role in developing the next generation of Australian talent and enhance the pathway between Australia’s youth and senior men’s national teams.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/barcelona-1992-olympian-tony-vidmar-lead-olyroos-towards-paris-2024

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...