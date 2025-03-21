ASEAN champions Vietnam beat Cambodia 2-1 as neighbours Laos fell to Sri Lanka by the same scoreline at home.

At the Go Dau Stadium, a spectacular freekick from Nguyen Hai Long in the 25th minute gave Vietnam the lead, and Van Vi added the second goal just ten minutes later.

Bong Samuel gave Cambodia a lifeline in the 64th minute but it was not enough to turn the game around for the visitors as Kim Sang-sik’s men held firm for the win.

At the National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, homesters Laos fell to a 2-1 loss to Sri Lanka with the latter scoring twice through Wade Darren Dekker in the 17th minute and Adhavan Rajamohan in the 55th minute.

Laos’ only goal of the game came of Kidavone Souvanni in the 89thminute.

#AFF

#VFF

#FFC

#LFF

Like this: Like Loading...