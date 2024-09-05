Vietnam lost 3-0 to Russia in the opening game of the LPBank Cup 2024, which was played last night at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. Playing against a team ranked 33rd in the world, Vietnam were always under pressure with the visitors carving out the lead in the 24th minute when Kuziaev pounced on a rebound after Dang Van Lam had blocked Piniaev’s header. A miscommunication in the 61st minute saw Vietnam conceding an own goal when Van Lam could not react to a back pass from Vu Van Thanh.Musaev then made good on the cross from Prutsaev in the 77th minute to give Russia the well-deserved victory. #AFF#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...