The Vietnam Futsal team is in Kyrgyzstan and Russia this week to play a handful of friendlies in preparation for next year’s 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG).

They will take on the Kyrgyzstan Futsal national team later this evening at the KFU Sports Complex in Bishkek, before the second friendly two days later.

On 6 November 2026, the team will travel to Russia for two more friendly matches against the Russian Futsal team at the Meshchersky Sports & Recreation Complex in Nizhny Novgorod.

The matches are scheduled for 8 November 2026 and 10 November 2026.

“I want the players to prove that they have the mentality and ability to compete at international level. I even want them to make mistakes during the matches, because that is an opportunity to learn and develop. I am not too concerned about the results of the four friendlies. What matters more to me is what the players learn and how they improve from one match to the next,” said Vietnam Futsal head coach Diego Giustozzi.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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