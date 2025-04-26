The Vietnam Futsal women’s team fell to a 4-1 loss to their counterparts from Japan in their second friendly.As part of their preparation for the AFC Futsal Women’s Asian Cup next month, the Vietnam Futsal women’s team had earlier beaten club side Fugador.Against a hard-going Japanese national side, Vietnam conceded the first goal in the 13th minute when Ikadai Risa pounced on the rebounder before Iwasaki Yuka added the second goal in the 21st minute.Japan added two more goals after that through Kato Yuka (in the 24th minute) and Mika Eguchi (28th).Vietnam replied late in the last minute of the game with Thu Xuân making good on the power play. #AFF

