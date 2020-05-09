ASEAN champions Vietnam are planning a September return to action as they look to prepare for the next round of matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“If there is no change, the national team will begin their training camp in September to prepare for the matches in October and November,” said Le Hoai Anh, the general secretary of the VFF.

“They will definitely have friendly matches before the matches in the World Cup qualifiers.”

Vietnam are currently on top of Group G in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with 11 points after five matches.

They will take on Malaysia in October 2020 in Kuala Lumpur before away matches against Indonesia and then the United Arab Emirates in November.