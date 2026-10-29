Vietnam will host the ASEAN Under-23 Championship for the first time in 2027.

The three-time champions (2022, 2023 and 2025) were awarded hosting rights at the AFF Competitions Committee meeting in Tokyo, Japan last week.

The AFF Competitions Committee meeting was chaired by VFF President Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan in his capacity as Chairperson.

The meeting was also attended by AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth and other committee members.

It will be the first time that Vietnam will host the tournament since its inception in 2005, with the ASEAN U23 Championship 2027 to take place in July 2027.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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