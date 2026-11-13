The Vietnam Under-23 team is within reach of the Gia Lai VTV Cup 2026 title after taking two wins from two matches.

In their opening game at Pleiku Stadium, the hosts outplayed Thailand U23 3-0, with a double from Nguyễn Minh Tâm (17th and 45th minute) and another from Williams Minh Hoàng’s 87th-minute penalty.

Against Singapore, the solitary strike from Nguyen Bao Long in the 70th minute was enough to separate the two sides and give Vietnam their second full points of the tournament.

Vietnam will take on Qatar tomorrow to decide the champions of the Gia Lai VTV Cup 2026.

Qatar is currently second in the standings after being held scoreless by Singapore in their first game before edging Thailand 2-1 in their second.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #VFF

Like this: Like Loading...