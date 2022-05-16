Host Vietnam will take on Malaysia while Thailand will play Indonesia in the semifinals of the men’s football event at the SEA Games this year.

This follows the completion of Group B matches yesterday at the Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định with Thailand edging Malaysia to win the group.

A slim 1-0 win over Laos – off an own goal from At Viengkham in the 19th minute – was enough for Thailand to pick up nine points from four matches played.

In the meantime, Malaysia, who had been leading the group since the start of the tournament, had to settle for the second spot following their 2-2 draw against Cambodia.

Cambodia took the lead twice through Choun Chanchav’s 45th minute penalty and Narong Kakada (60th) before striker Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak’s double (51st minute penalty and 68th) forced both teams to share the spoils.

The semifinals will be played on 19 May 2022 with Vietnam vs Malaysia game to be played at the Viet Tri Stadium while Thailand vs Indonesia tie is to be held at the Thiên Trường Stadium.

SEA GAMES 2021

MEN’S FOOTBALL – GROUP B

RESULTS

Malaysia 2-2 Cambodia

Laos 0-1 Thailand

SEMIFINALS – 19 May 2022

Vietnam vs Malaysia

Thailand vs Indonesia

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

#SEAG2021

