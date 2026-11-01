The Vietnam women’s Futsal team will play two friendly matches against the New Zealand women’s Futsal team as part of their preparation for the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will be held in Saudi Arabia from 28 March to 8 April 2027.

Towards that, the Vietnam women’s Futsal team will play two friendly matches on 12 and 14 November 2026 at the Thai Son Nam Gymnasium, District 8, Ho Chi Minh City.

Head coach Huynh Thi Thanh Khiet has called up 16 players for training this time around.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #VFF

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