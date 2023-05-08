Vietnam women’s national team are on the advantage when they take on the Philippines in the ultimate Group A clash tomorrow night at the RSN Stadium as they look set to emerge as group winners.

The squad under Mai Duc Chung has taken the full points from their first two matches in the group – as they smashed Malaysia 3-0 in the first game before beating Myanmar 3-1 in the second.

With six points from two matches, Vietnam will only need to draw the Philippines in the clash tomorrow for them to take the group.

In comparison, the Philippines will need to beat Vietnam comfortably if they aspire to make the next round.

Considering they had conceded a 1-0 loss to Myanmar in their first game in the group and only managed to beat Malaysia by the same 1-0 scoreline in turn in the second match, then the Philippines would really have to come out with all guns blazing.

With just three points to their name and a goal difference of just 1 goal separating them from Myanmar, then it is all to play for tomorrow when they take on a confident Vietnam side.

Hot on their heels is Myanmar, who has also picked up 3 points from their first two matches, after beating the Philippines 1-0 and then losing to Vietnam 3-1 in their second tie.

Myanmar will have to go all out for a win with a comfortable goal margin against the Malaysians if they want to progress to the next round.

Only the top two teams will advance from the group to the next round of the competition.

