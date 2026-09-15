Global payments leader Visa returns to Rugby World Cup as Official Payment Technology Partner, with eligible Visa cardholders to receive priority access to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 tickets between 28-30 September 2026.

Visa joins Rugby World Cup as Principal Partner and Official Payment Technology Partner for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia.

A 48-hour Visa Priority Ticket Sale will take place from 12:00 AEST on 28 September 2026 until 30 September 2026, ahead of remaining tickets going on sale from 1 October 2026, one year before the opening match.

Visa will help enhance the fan experience across both tournaments at official venues and beyond.

World Rugby has today announced that Visa has joined the Rugby World Cup commercial family as Principal Partner and Official Payment Technology Partner for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia.

The global partnership reflects the scale, ambition and growth trajectory of Rugby World Cup, while reinforcing Visa’s long-standing support for world-class sport and its role in connecting fans to the moments that matter.

To celebrate the partnership, World Rugby and Visa will give fans around the world access to a dedicated 48-hour priority sale from 12:00 AEST on 28 September until 12:00 AEST 30 September 2026. Open to all eligible Visa cardholders, the live sale will offer the opportunity to purchase tickets for all 52 matches and select seats directly from interactive seat maps, subject to availability[1].

Any remaining tickets following the Visa Priority Sale will be made available from 1 October 2026, exactly one year before the opening match of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

As Principal Partner, Visa will play a central role in enhancing the fan experience across both tournaments, providing secure payment technologies within tournament official venues, exclusive access and premium experience opportunities as Australia prepares to stage the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup in history in 2027 and welcome Women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time in 2029, with equal focus on supporting the growth of the men’s and women’s game.

Visa will also become the presenting partner of the Player of the Match award, celebrating the athletes who define the decisive moments of Rugby World Cup and bringing fans closer to the performances that shape each tournament.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer Michel Poussau said: “We are delighted to welcome Visa back to the Rugby World Cup family as Principal Partner for the next two editions in 2027 and 2029 in Australia. Visa’s partnership underlines the strength and global appeal of these tournaments, as well as our shared ambition to deliver iconic events shaped by innovation, accessibility and unforgettable fan experiences.

“Its support for both tournaments is a powerful statement of belief in the future of rugby and the equal opportunity ahead for the men’s and women’s game. Through this partnership, eligible Visa cardholders will benefit from exclusive access opportunities, while Visa’s technology and expertise will help us enhance the journey for fans in Australia and around the world.”

Visa Regional President, Asia Pacific Stephen Karpin said: “Some events have their own gravitational pull. Rugby World Cup is one of them. People don’t simply follow it, they travel for it and come together in ways that extend far beyond the match.

“Recent data showed cross-border Visa transactions in host cities of a major sporting event increased nearly 20% year on year. Through Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, we’re proud to help deliver seamless payment experiences that enable fans to focus on the moments that matter, while supporting the movement of people, commerce and opportunity.”

The partnership further strengthens the commercial platform for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, two landmark tournaments that will bring the world’s best teams and players to Australia, inspire new audiences and support the continued global growth of rugby, including the women’s game. – WORLD RUGBY

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