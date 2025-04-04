Originating from the protected volcanic region of Auvergne in the heart of France, Volvic is naturally filtered through six layers of volcanic rock over five years, resulting in a raw, refreshing taste, making it a healthy hydration choice to help elite sports athletes meet their hydration needs.[1]Continuing their presence in rugby after successful sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup 2023, Volvic’s 360° campaign will encompass communications and media, point of sale and E-Retail, PR and in-stadium visibility and activations, ensuring a powerful presence throughout the tournament. Previous Women’s Rugby World Cup winner and Women’s Six Nations champion, Natasha Hunt, will feature prominently in Volvic’s campaign, with more details to be revealed as the tournament approaches.As part of the sponsorship, Volvic will be launching an on-pack “Scan for the chance to Win” promotion in March, offering shoppers rugby merch and tickets to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, 27 September, which will be available across key UK retailers.Volvic will provide water for eight venues and fan zones, ensuring players, staff, media, volunteers, and fans stay hydrated throughout the competition.All Volvic bottles are now made from 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap and label), reinforcing the mission to reduce virgin plastic use.”Volvic is proud to continue its journey into the world of rugby, this time supporting the women’s game as the Official Water Supplier of the Women’s Rugby World Cup,” said Rachael Hann, Category Director Beverages UKI. “This summer is a pivotal moment for women’s rugby with world-class female players ready to unleash force on a global stage, and we’re excited to support these athletes alongside helping fans stay hydrated in the stadiums.”Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “Volvic’s sponsorship shows a strong commitment to women’s sports and the growing prominence of women’s rugby ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. Women’s rugby embodies inclusivity and empowerment, and we’re delighted to have brands like Volvic supporting our mission to raise the profile and visibility of the sport.”

