The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Kelme have unveiled the official match ball of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, marking a new milestone on the path to the highly anticipated competition, set to take place from 12 January to 10 February 2024 in Qatar.

VORTEXAC23 is designed to capture the excitement, passion, and speed of the game of football while incorporating the iconic maroon colours of the host nation, Qatar.

The ball’s design also parallels the emblem of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, which is featured at its centre, drawing inspiration from the emblem’s unique colours and shapes to encapsulate the spirit of the competition as well as that of Asian football.

For more, please click onhttps://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/news/vortexac23_official_match_ball_of_the_afc_asian_cup_qatar_2023%E2%84%A2_unveiled.html