A hattrick from Warut Wangsama-aoe fired Thailand Futsal national team 7-0 past Oman in their first game of the SAT International Futsal Championship at the Show DC Hall 1 in Bangkok this afternoon.

Warut was on target in the 18th, 22nd and 33rd minute as the Thais put up a compact performance against the visitors from the Middle East.

Prior to that, Nawin Rattanawongsmas had prised open the lead early in the second minute before completing his brace nine minutes later.

The other goals for Thailand were scored by Jirawat Sornwichian (16th minute) and Suphawut Thueanklang (17th).

The SAT International Futsal Championship is being used by Thailand to polish up for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup next week in Lithuania.

The other teams in the tournament are Chile and the All Stars, who will take to the court tomorrow afternoon.

SAT INTERNATIONAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

RESULT and FIXTURE

2 Sept: Thailand 7-0 Oman

3 Sept: Chile vs All Stars

