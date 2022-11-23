Other than honing on the team’s organisational acumen, Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo will also be working on injecting more diversity in the set-pieces ahead of next month’s AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

Two-time winners Vietnam have been placed in Group B of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 against Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.

“The tactics have not changed much, but the organisation must be improved. Especially in the defensive set-up,’ said Hang-seo at a Press Conference to announce the squad that will be taking part in the centralised training camp.

“We are quite adept at the set pieces and free kicks but we need to have more diversity.”

The squad of 31 players will start training later today at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi before taking on Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund at the My Dinh National Stadium on 30 November 2022.

After the match, the team will move to Ba Ria Vung Tau for training from 2-10 December 2022 as they gear up for the friendly match against the Philippines at the Hang Day Stadium on 14 December 2022.

Vietnam’s first match in the AFF Electric Cup 2022 will be against Laos on 21 December 2022 in Vientiane.

