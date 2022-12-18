With just days left to the start of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong said that the team will need to improve on their game transition for them to be stronger.

The Korean tactician said this after watching his chargers take part in an internal match this week as he looks to tweak the squad ahead of their opening game against Cambodia on 23 December 2022 at home at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

“As for the internal game, it is more to assess the players’ movements, that’s all. We can become a strong team if the game transitions are faster. Currently, we are still lacking in transition, that’s what we have to fix to get better,” said Tae-yong.

The Indonesia national is currently in Bali where they have been undergoing training for the past two weeks in preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup that starts on Tuesday, 20 December 2022.

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will be held from 20 December 2022 to 16 January 2023.

Indonesia are in Group A alongside Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines and Brunei DS.

“Starting last week, the intensity of training has been very high. The players are following the training well, are enthusiastic, and working hard. I am satisfied with the development of the players so far,” added Tae-yong.

