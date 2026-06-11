With drivers duelling wheel-to-wheel at up to 340km/h around the unforgiving, 13.626km Circuit de la Sarthe, 70 per cent of which is spent at full throttle, and with an estimated 78 gearshifts per lap every component of the car is subjected to immense stress. The slightest lapse in concentration during this ultimate endurance test will be instantly punished.



Moreover, with double points on offer in both the Hypercar and LMGT3 categories, Le Mans is a key stage in the world championship fight, capable of making or breaking title bids. Over the course of a day and a night in front of a huge trackside crowd this weekend, much is at stake.



TOO CLOSE TO CALL IN HEADLINING HYPERCAR CLASS

Following the opening two events of the 2026 campaign, BMW, Toyota and Ferrari are separated by just 17 points at the summit of the Manufacturers’ standings.



BMW heads into race week with momentum on its side following its historic one-two finish at round two at Spa-Francorchamps, a result that marked the brand’s first outright triumph in global FIA endurance racing since Le Mans in 1999.



In order to conquer the twice-round-the-clock contest again, BMW will need to see off two titans of the long-distance discipline. Toyota went unvanquished in the race for five consecutive years from 2018 to 2022, and following an uncharacteristically quiet season by its usual high standards in 2025, the Japanese giant came out of the blocks in fine form in April’s curtain-raiser at Imola to defeat defending World Champion Ferrari on the latter’s home soil.



No driver on the Hypercar grid has prevailed at La Sarthe more than four-time winner Sébastien Buemi, and stablemate Kamui Kobayashi’s four overall pole positions rank second only to legend Jacky Ickx on the all-time list. Since Toyota’s most recent victory at Le Mans, however, the story has been very much about Ferrari, with the Maranello-based marque triumphing in the latest three editions with its title-winning 499P.



The #51 crew has finished on the podium on each of those occasions – representing a 100 per cent strike rate since Ferrari joined FIA WEC’s Hypercar ranks – while last June’s success for the #83 AF Corse entry from 13th on the grid marked the first time in two decades that a non-factory car had claimed outright honours, remarkably achieved from the third-lowest starting position in the race’s history.



CHASING PACK POISED TO POUNCE

If BMW, Toyota and Ferrari have stolen the headlines so far in 2026, other manufacturers have certainly enjoyed their own moments in the spotlight, too.



Cadillac featured right up at the sharp end at both Imola and Spa prior to falling foul of misfortune, and the V-Series.R is palpably a potent package around the Circuit de la Sarthe. Last year, the JOTA-run squad clinched the first pole position for an American carmaker there since 1967 as part of a commanding front-row lockout, with Le Mans native Sébastien Bourdais going on to set the race’s fastest lap.



The local hero is one of 31 French drivers on the entry list this week for an event that has not celebrated an overall home winner since 2016, and his new team-mate Jack Aitken recorded the fastest lap of the modern Hypercar era at Le Mans during Hyperpole 1 in 2025. The only box left to tick for Cadillac 12 months on is victory.



Alongside the BMW M Hybrid V8, Toyota TR010 HYBRID, Ferrari 499P and Cadillac V-Series.R, the Alpine A424 makes for an unprecedented five different FIA WEC race-winning models in the Hypercar field.



After taking the chequered flag fourth at Imola, Les Bleus were similarly in the mix for a rostrum result at Spa and will be eager to shine in their 75th championship appearance.



Fellow homegrown manufacturer Peugeot is celebrating a milestone of its own – the centenary of its maiden participation at Le Mans. A race-ending accident in Belgium was a bitter pill to swallow after Malthe Jakobsen had claimed the 9X8’s first pole position in the series, and the ‘Lions’ will be fired up to convert their potential into a podium finish this weekend, with the French prototype having completed 2,023 racing laps at La Sarthe since its debut in the event in 2023.



Aston Martin’s second-year Valkyrie has exhibited a big step forward over its first season at the international pinnacle of the discipline, producing head-turning performances in both of the opening two rounds, while ‘new kid on the grid’ Genesis will become the first Korean brand ever to compete at Le Mans.



BUMPER GRID PROMISES TITANIC IN-CLASS TUSSLES

The 25-car LMGT3 field represents the biggest GT grid ever seen in FIA WEC. It is Manthey that enters the weekend with a target on its back, boasting a 100 per cent success rate in the class at Le Mans and with last year’s victorious #92 entry currently ensconced at the top of the title table.



Running outside of the FIA WEC competition, joining the grid is a 19-car LMP2 field of identical Gibson-powered Oreca prototypes, which brings the total number of cars set to take part in the race up to 62.



LE MANS AT A GLANCE

The on-track action will begin with free practice on Wednesday, 10 June, followed by qualifying for all categories later the same day. The grid-setting Hyperpole shootouts will take place on the evening of Thursday, 11 June.



The race will get underway at 16:00 CEST on Saturday, 13 June. For further details, including the full event timetable and entry list, click HERE.

Share

Share

Like this: Like Loading...