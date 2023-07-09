#7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid in the hands of Kamui Kobayashi took pole position for the 6 Hours of Monza, round five of 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship, edging Antonio Fuoco in #50 AF Corse Ferrari by 0.017s

The second of the Toyota GR010s made two cars from the Japanese manufacturer in the top three owing to Brendon Hartley’s best lap of 1:35.460.

The second row of the grid will be completed by the #93 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8 qualified by Jean-Éric Vergne.

Alex Lynn in Cadillac Racing V-Series.R went fifth-fastest, with the second of the Ferrari’s, the #51 Le Mans-winning entry qualifying only sixth in the hands of Antonio Giovinazzi.

POLE ON POLE IN LMP2, IRON DAMES FASTEST IN GTE AM

Robert Kubica in the #41 Team WRT entry took a brilliant pole position for the championship-leading crew.

The Polish racer managed a peak lap of 1m39.354s, going 0.3s quicker than second-placed Pietro Fittipaldi in the Jota-run Oreca-Gibson.

#22 United Autosports entry driven by Phil Hanson claimed third place start with the best lap of 1m39.790s.

Le Mans class-winning outfit Inter Europol Competition qualified fifth with Albert Costa behind the wheel.

The Iron Dames squad took its second consecutive pole position at Monza as Sarah Bovy claimed the top spot in #85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19.

The Belgian racer managed two laps good enough for the pole but her peak time was 1m47.632s, which was entire 0.4s quicker than the best time of Ahmad Al Harthy in ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin.

Third was the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche of Christian Ried as he lapped in 1m48.166s. – www.fia.com

