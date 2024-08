Wellington Phoenix have signed experienced English forward Olivia Fergusson for the 2024-25 Liberty A-League season.Fergusson arrives in Wellington with an impressive CV, having played for the likes of Scottish giants Celtic and Bristol City and Yeovil Town during their time in the Women’s Super League (WSL).For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/wellington-phoenix-transfer-news-a-league-olivia-fergusson-wolves-celtic-details-a-league/ #AFF#FootballAustralia

