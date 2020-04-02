This year’s Wimbledon Championships has become another victim of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and canceled for the first time since World War Two.

The Wimbledon which is into its 134th edition this year and the oldest Grand Slam will now be held from June 28 to July 1, 2021, the All England Lawn Tennis Club said on Wednesday.

Club chairman Ian Hewitt said in a press release ”following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios (due to COVID-19) we believe it is a global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision.”

The Wimbledon thus becomes the first major tennis championships to be wiped out this year so far because of the pandemic.

The United Kingdom is rapidly becoming one of the worst affected countries by the virus in Europe. RIZAL ABDULLAH