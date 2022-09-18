Winnie Eng May Xin of Federal Territory dominated the Malaysia Games women’s heptathlon events and bagged the gold medal today.

The 21-year-old, who is fondly known as ‘Wonder Woman” for her success story of how she made a quick dash from the javelin events to join the 100m hurdles race, amassed a total of 4,913 points.

Koh Ann Yi of Penang took the silver medal with 4,370 points and Nur Syazira Zulhaini from Perak went home with bronze having pooled 3,856 points.

In the women’s long jump, Nurul Ashikin Abas of Perak cleared 5.77m to win the gold medal. Sabahan Feova Lim Yi Fei did 5.71m for silver and Malacca’s Nurul Usma Osman Rtani bagged bronze medal with a distance of 5.34m.

Hizillawanthy Jamain from Sabah won gold in the women’s 800m clocking 2:12.83s. Johor athletes Geetha Sivaraja {2:14.36s} and J. Padhmaloshini 2:14.90s won silver and bronze medals.

Another Johor athlete, J. Padhmaloshini is the queen of 1,500m. She clocked 4:44.72s for gold medal while Hizillawanthy Jamain settled for bronze.

The women’s 4x400m gold went to the Federal Territory quartet of Chong Ning En Luyanne, Elizabeth Lim Tze Lee, Winnie Eng May Xin and Zaimah Atifah Zainuddin.

In the men’s discus event, Perak’s Kamal Farhan Rahman did 48.08m followed by Jonah Chang anak Regan of Sarawak 43.82m and bronze winner Tan Jing Cheng (41.25m).

Mohammad Fakrul Razi of Malacca took gold in the 20,000m race in 1:40.04s. Penang schoolboy Sriven Tan brought glory to his state (1:43.34s) and schoolboy Sivanesh Mohan Murali took bronze medal (1:46.09s).

In men javelin, Syed Abrar Syed Ahmad Zawawi threw a distance of 60m for gold, Mohd Alif Mohd Razi 59.59s from Sabah took silver and Ng Yong Jie of Johor bronze (57.31).

