Myanmar made a winning start to their campaign in Group B of the NSDF Futsal Invitation Championship 2022 when they crushed Mongolia 7-1 at the Show DC Hall in Bangkok earlier today.

Myanmar, who are preparing for the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 next month, raced to a 5-0 lead at the break, off goals from Myo Myint Soe (3rd minute), Nyein Min Soe (8th), Sai Pyong Aung (13th) and Naing Lin Tun Kyaw (19th) and an own goal from Mongolia’s Enchibileg Batsukh (19th).

They then added two more goals after the breather from Chan Thar (27th) and Khin Zaw Lin (38th) as Mongolia snared their only goal of the game off Bat-Origil Erdenebat a minute to the end.

In the meantime, Oman were also on the winning track in their Group A opener when they sidestepped Maldives 7-5.

Two quick goals from Mohamed Alhabsi (5th and 6th minute) set the pace as Oman grabbed a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half with another goal from Muatasim Alshamsi (9th).

Four more goals after the break – Mohammed Allawati (24th), Muhammad Alshibli (34th), Muatasim (37th) and Issa Albalushi (39th) – completed the win for Oman.

The goals for the Maldives were all scored in the closing stages of the game through Ali Haafiz (33rd and 36th), an own goal from Allawati (38th) and Ishan Ibrahim (39th).

NSDF FUTSAL INVITATION CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

RESULTS

Mongolia 1-7 Myanmar

Maldives 4-7 Oman

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...