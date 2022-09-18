They called her the ‘Wonder Woman’ of the Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Games.

Winnie Eng May Xin, representing Federal Territory, was competing in the heptathlon javelin event when she heard the announcement inviting athletes competing in the 100m hurdles to get ready at the start line.

The 21-year-old was caught by surprise and made three quick throws of the javelin and ran towards the track for the 100m hurdles.

She was the last to arrive and it was only a matter of seconds before the start gun went off.

She went on to win the gold medal, clocking 14.55 seconds with Perak’s Farah Syakira Safarin taking silver in 14.65s and Johor’s Nur Shaqirah Che Mat Kilau posting 14.84s for bronze.

“I am so tired. I am also competing in the heptathlon. Instead of taking turns to throw the javelin I threw all three after each attempt and ran towards the track for the 100m hurdles. This is very tiring and painful,” said Winnie gasping for breaths during the interview session with the media.

“This is my last Games, and I was determined to win a gold medal. I gave my all to make sure I did not miss the 110m hurdles too. Now I am extremely happy.

“I am no wonder woman but that was a wonder woman act,” said Winnie with a hint of laughter. “I am also confident of scoring high points in the heptathlon.”

Winnie screamed with elation as she crossed the line and was mobbed by FT officials who were clamouring to congratulate her.

She is a perfect example of determination and confidence to win races!

