The Kazakhstan Member Federation has been placed on the Competition Manipulation Watch List following an investigation of suspicious competition results conducted by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

This decision reflects the high degree of risk of results manipulation within the Member Federation’s territory and not the conduct of individual officials or specific cases.

The World Athletics Competition Department will work with the Kazakhstan Federation to improve and reform their competition procedures, and its position on the Watch List will be kept under review by the Council until such a time as they are able to demonstrate that they should be removed.

About the World Athletics Competition Manipulation Watchlist

Last year, the World Athletics Council approved the introduction of a Competition Manipulation Watch List in response to an AIU investigation prompted by 17 reports of suspicious competition results during the qualification period for the 2021 Olympic Games.

In addition to Kazakhstan, the current Member Federations included on the Competition Manipulation Watch List are:

Albania

Armenia

Georgia

Kyrgyzstan

Moldova

Turkey

Uzbekistan

As a consequence of being placed on the Watch List, World Athletics does not recognise results achieved at competitions hosted by these Federations, except for the following:

Official international or area championships

Competitions which form part of the following international competition structures:

– Diamond League

– Continental Tour

– World Indoor Tour

– World Race Walking Tour

– World Combined Events Tour

– World Cross Country Tour

– World Athletics Label Road Races

National championships provided certain conditions are fulfilled and subject to World Athletics approval.

World Athletics reserves the right to appoint International Technical Officials to ensure these competitions are conducted appropriately and give national officials the opportunity to learn and discuss ongoing issues. The appointment of International Technical Officials is at the expense of the Member Federation in question.

