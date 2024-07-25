World Athletics has selected Corpay Cross-Border, a global leader in corporate payments, as its Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Supplier for the next four years.

Through the partnership, World Athletics will gain access to Corpay Cross-Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable World Athletics to manage global payments from a single point of access.

“We are pleased to welcome Corpay Cross-Border as an Official Supplier to World Athletics,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“World Athletics receives the majority of its income in USD but makes substantial payments each year in various currencies. Having the expertise of Corpay Cross-Border, with access to currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions, will prove invaluable.”

Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer at Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, said: “Corpay Cross-Border is very honoured to join the World Athletics family as their Official Foreign Exchange Supplier.

“I am confident that World Athletics and the broader World Athletics family, including their federation members and partners, will benefit from access to our comprehensive currency risk management and cross-border payments solutions, along with our extensive experience gained within the world of sports.”

